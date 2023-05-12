Groundbreaking a new pathway Published 12:00 am Friday, May 12, 2023

Boy Scout starts brick walkway

Bright and early on Saturday, Boy Scout Troop 106 Ironton, the Lawrence County Veterans Commission and other public officials gathered at Woodland Cemetery to do the groundbreaking of a path to make it easier for people to access the veteran’s section.

The event was set up by Luke Davisson, an eighth grader at Ironton Middle School and a member of Boy Scout of America Troop 106 in Ironton, who began the project as part of his goal of becoming an Eagle Scout.

First, Davisson had to get permission from the Lawrence County Veterans Commission, which controls the veterans’ cemetery. They happily approved the project.

Then his father, Len Davisson, spearheaded the selling of bricks for the pathway, because scouts are not allowed to do the fundraising.

They hit their goal of selling 4,000 bricks to create a 180-foot-long by 5-foot-wide pathway from the roadway to where the Howitzer cannon is located at the top of the small hill.

The goal is to have the walkway installed by Memorial Day and all the activities associated with the holiday in Ironton.

The groundbreaking began with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Afterwards, Davisson thanked everyone for donating, buying bricks and “honestly, just being here to help me build this and get to Eagle Scout at such a young age.”

He is just 14 years old and is in middle school, which means he could be the first middle schooler in Lawrence County to attain the Boy Scouts highest rank.

With that, the public officials took their shovels and broke the ground.

“Just think, a couple more thousand times of this and it will all be dug out,” Davisson joked.

He then had members of the Boy Scout troop dig out some ground and then he and his father continued. Then, a small scooping machine came in and dug out the pathway. Next came form boards for the concrete. After the concrete is poured, the bricks will be put in. Davisson expected it to take four days to complete the whole project.

There were about 50 people in attendance.

“I am absolutely happy to have everyone here,” Davisson said. “It makes me feel so good about this project and what I am doing for the community.”

Scott Evans, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and one of the members of the Lawrence County Veterans Commission, said it was a very exciting project.

“To be able to partner with the Boy Scouts and facilitate these Eagle Scout projects while honoring our veterans is a remarkable thing and we are very excited about it,” he said.

He added that the local veterans’ community is also excited by the project.

“There is a general spirit of enthusiasm for these projects in the community, particularly among our veterans,” Evans said. “Every time we have an opening for one of these projects, there is always a great crowd showing their support.”

He said the Lawrence County Veterans Commission was happy to support Davisson in his effort to become an Eagle Scout at such a young age.

“He came in with an extremely polished presentation and with a maturity that would do justice to a 23-year-old,” he said. “This is a great project.”

Lawrence County Commissioner DeAnna Holliday said she loved the fact that they have a project that is honoring the veterans and is student-led.

“I think that it is critical that our youth are involved in the history of our county and also have an opportunity to honor our veterans,” she said. “It is a beautiful project and there was so much thought put into it. I can’t wait to see the finished project.”