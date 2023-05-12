Larry Cooper Published 3:21 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

Larry Cooper

Larry Glen Cooper, 79, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley in Ironton.

He is survived by his wife, Loretta Gail Cooper.

Email newsletter signup

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, with James Insco conducting. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Barboursville, West Virginia, with Proctorville VFW 6878 doing military graveside rites.

Visitation will be 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.