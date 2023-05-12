Mark Hunter Published 12:40 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

Mark Alan Hunter, 37, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Sunday, May 7, 2023, at home.

He is survived by his wife, Maeghan Jack Hunter.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Wayne, West Virginia.

Visitation will be noon-1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.