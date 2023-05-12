Mark Hunter

Published 12:40 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

By Obituaries

Mark Hunter

Mark Alan Hunter, 37, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Sunday, May 7, 2023, at home.

He is survived by his wife, Maeghan Jack Hunter.

Email newsletter signup

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Wayne, West Virginia.

Visitation will be noon-1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

More Obituaries

Dwight Smith

Phyllis Frazer

Jeff Rowe

Mary Daniels

Print Article

  • Polls

    How many times have you attended the Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections