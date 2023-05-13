A giant leap toward success Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 13, 2023

Eddy Award recipients honored at banquet

Winners of the 2022-23 Eddy Test were honored on Thursday with a dinner at Ohio University Southern.

The test, organized by the Ironton Child Welfare Club, is the group’s longest continuous project, and was established to identify students who attain superior academic achievements in the sixth grade in Ironton City Schools and Ironton Catholic Schools.

Winners are comprised of the top third of those who take the test each year.

The 2023 honorees are: Emily Crabtree, daughter of Richard and Jackie Crabtree; Ryan Frazer, son of Keith and Kathy Frazer; Aubrie Friesenhengst, daughter of Daniel and Erika Friesenhengst; Finn Gossett, son of Shane and Madison Gossett; Max Haney, son of Chris and Amanda Haney; Reid Hunt, son of John and Kristin Hunt; Marley Smith, daughter of Jason and Kelly Smith; Kendall Simpson, daughter of Brent and Jennie Simpson.

“We are so excited to do this every year,” Diana Leith, chair of the education committee for the Child Welfare Club, said. “It is the highlight of our club’s year.”

In addition to the Eddy banquet, the Child Welfare Club will also present awards to freshman and sophomore students at Ironton High School this year.

Eddy winners introduced themselves in a video before the trophies were handed out.

They spoke of their interests and career aspirations.

For instance, Crabtree said she was interested in science and astronomy and like to do experiments, while Gossett said he liked math and planned to play football in middle school and high school, as well as in college, where he plans to study engineering.

Christi Bare, guidance counselor of Ironton Catholic Schools, said she had spoken with adults who had received the Eddy Award in the past and gone on to great careers.

“It was the first academic award they received,” she said. It is a starting point toward working and striving to be the best student possible.”