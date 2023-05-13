Flyers fall to Redstreaks, 4-0 Published 6:57 pm Saturday, May 13, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

It wasn’t what they wanted, but it was more like how they wanted to play.

After an error-filled loss on Friday to Portsmouth West that led to 8 unearned runs, the St. Joseph Flyers did play better despite losing to the Piketon Redstreaks 4-0 on Saturday.

“We played better today than we did on Friday. We didn’t score, but we did a good job of making contact and our defense was a lot better,” said Flyers’ coach Greg Bryant.

“Balestra threw well and we got good efforts from Willis and Coleman. Piketon has a good team. They’ve played a lot of bigger schools and they’re in a good league.”

St. Joseph (16-7) only managed 3 hits with Drew Brown, Wesley Neal and Hunter Staton all going 1-3.

The Flyers used a trio of pitchers who combined to give up only 6 hits.

Evan Balaestra went the first 4.2 innings allowing just 3 hits, 2 earned runs with 3 strikeouts and 2 walks. Kai Coleman went 1.2 innings and did not give up a hit or run as he struck out one and walked 2. Willis gave up the other 3 hits and only one of the 2 runs he allowed was earned.

The game was scoreless until Piketon got a pair of runs in the fifth inning.

Garrett Moore led off with a single and got to second on the return throw to the infield. He moved up on a passed ball and an out later, Gage Dfflemyer grounded out as the run scored.

Cayde Conley then walked and and Wayne Fout and Christian Horn then singled for a run.

Piketon (13-14) got 2 insurance runs in the sixth.

With one out, Zach Hannah walked and Moore singled. Ashton Carmony put down a sacrifice bunt that was misplayed for an error as a run scored. Wilson walked to load the bases and Carmony stole home.

St. Joseph will host Nelsonville-York at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Division 4 sectional finals. N-Y edged Miller 5-4 on Saturday in the semifinals.

Piketon 000 022 0 = 4 6 0

St. Joseph 000 000 0 = 0 3 1

Alex Jenkins, Grayson Roberts (5), Garrett Moore (6) and Christian Horn, Gavin Blanton (5). Evan Balestra, Carson Willis (5), Kai Coleman 6) and Wesley Neal. W-Jenkins (IP-4.0, H-1, R-0, K-6, BB-1, HBP-1). Save–Moore (IP-2.0, H-1, R-0, K-3, BB-1). Roberts (IP-1.0, H-1, R-0, K-1, BB-0). L-balestra (IP-4.2, H-3, R-2, ER-2, K-3, BB-2). Willis (IP-0.2, H-3, R-2, ER-1, K-0, BB-1). Coleman (IP-1.2, H-0, R-0, K-1, BB-2). Hitting-Piketon: Wayne Fout 2-2 2B, Christian Horn 1-4, Garrett Moore 3-3; St. Joseph: Drew Brown 1-3, Wesley Neal 1-3, Hunter Staton 1-3.