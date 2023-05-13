Lady Hornets blank Lady Trojans to win D3 sectional Published 10:12 pm Saturday, May 13, 2023

By Jim Walker

PORTSMOUTH — It was the rubber match and this once bounced in the Coal Grove Lady Hornets direction.

Coal Grove beat Portsmouth earlier this season 7-6 but the Lady Trojans won 6-3 just 9 days ago.

The 2 teams met on Thursday with the Division 3 sectional title at stake and Abbie Deeds fired a 3-hitter as the Lady Hornets won 7-0.

Deeds struck out 11 and did not walk a batter.

Coal Grove will now play Wellston on Monday in the second game of the district semifinals at Unioto High School.

Deeds also went 3-3 at the plate with 2 RBI. Jordyn Dale and Ellie Delawder were 1-3 with an RBI, Shay Collins and Brannah Pauley were 1-3 with a double, and Rylee black was 1-4 with an RBI double that started the 4-run first inning rally.

Katie Born was 2-3 and Maddie Boren 1-2 to account for Portsmouth’s offense.

Coal Grove 410 200 0 = 7 8 0

Portsmouth 000 000 0 = 0 3 0

Abbie Deeds and Rylee Black. Katie Ankrom, Olivia Dickerson (5) and Maddie Boren. W-Deeds (IP-7.0, H-3, R-0, K-11, BB-0, HBP-1, WP-1). L-Ankrom (IP-4.0, H-8, R-7, ER-7, WP-1). Dickerson (IP-3.0, H-0, R-0, ER-0, HBP-1). . Hitting-Coal Grove: Jordyn Dale 1-3 RBI, Shay Collins 1-3 2B, Abbie Deeds 3-3 2-RBI, Rylee Black 1-4 2B RBI, Ellie Delawder 1-3 RBI, Brannah Pauley 1-3 2B,; Portsmouth: Katie Born 2-3, Maddie Boren 1-2.