Neal, Martin help Lady Tigers march 4-ward to district Published 10:11 pm Saturday, May 13, 2023

By Jim Walker

There were so many fours in Thursday Division 3 sectional final that someone might have thought they stumbled onto a golf course when hearing the results,

Kenley Neal went 4-for4 with a double and 4 runs batted in while Khamil Martin was 4-for-4 as the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers had 20 hits in a 10-5 win over the Rock Hill Redwomen in the Division 3 sectional finals on Thursday.

Ironton’s hitting backed the pitching of Braylin Wallace who gave up 8 hits, struck out 10, walked 3 and hit a batter in going the distance for the win.

Ironton used 20 hits to back up the pitching of Wallace. Besides Neal and Martin, Graycie Brammer went 3-4 with a double, Emily Weber 2-4 and Aubrey Williams each went an RBI, Bella Sorbilli 2-4 with a double and RBI, Katelyn Moore 1-4 with a double, Katelyn Williams 2-4 with a double and RBI and Wallace had 2 RBI.

Ironton (15-7) will now play Northwest on Tuesday in the second game of the district semifinals at Unioto High School.

Rock Hill was led by Charlie Long who was 2-4 with a double and an RBI, Josie Kidd 1-3 with a double and RBI, Rylee Howard 2-2, Naveah Hackworth 2-4, Shaylin Matney 1-4 with a double and 2 RBI and Karlie Gillispie was 1-4.

Ironton jumped in front 4-0 with one out in the first inning.

Martin singled, stole second, went to third on a hit by Weber. Ferguson singled for a run and Sorbilli singled to drive home Weber.

Sorbilli stole second and third while Ferguson stole home. Neal then singled home Sorbilli.

Ironton made it 5-0 in the second on a double by Graycie Brammer and singles by Martin and Weber.

The lead grew to 8-0 in the third inning.

Moore led off with a double, Neal singled and Williams doubled for a run. Wallace grounded out as both Neal and Williams scored.

Rock Hill got on the scoreboard with 2 runs in the fourth.

Karlee Gillispie singled, moved up on a ground out and scored on a pair of wild pitches.

Alaina Wilds drew a 2-out walk and scored on a double by Kidd.

Ironton got the run back in the bottom of the inning on doubles by Sorbilli and Neal.

The Lady Fighting Tigers got their final run in the sixth.

Ferguson singled, stole second and scored on an RBI single by Neal.

Rock Hill wouldn’t go quietly as the Redwomen scored 3 runs in the seventh.

Rylee Traylor walked, Howard singled and the runners moved up on a ground out. Long then singled home Traylor and Matney doubled in the final 2 runs.

Rock Hill 000 200 3 = 5 8 0

Ironton 413 101 x = 10 20 0

Rylee Howard, Karlee Gillispie (3) and Savannah Kidd. Braylin Wallace and Graycie Brammer. W-Wallace (IP-7.0, H-8, R-5, ER-5, K-10, BB-3, WP-3, HBP-1). L-Howard (IP-21, H-12, R-8, ER-8, K-0, BB-0). Gillispie (IP-3.2, H-8, R-2, ER-2, K-5, BB-0). Hitting-Rock Hill: Charlie Long 2-4 2B RBI, Karlee Gillispie 1-4, Shaylin Matney 1-4 2B 2-RBI, Naveah Hackworth 1-4, Josie Kidd 1-3 2B RBI, Rylee Howard 2-2; Ironton: Graycie Brammer 3-4 2B, Khamil Martin 4-4, Emily Weber 2-4 RBI, Aubrey Ferguson 2-4 RBI, Bella Sorbilli 2-4 2B RBI, Katelyn Moore 1-4 2B, Kenley Neal 4-4 2B 3-RBI, Katelyn Williams 2-4 2B RBI, Braylin Wallace 2-RBI.