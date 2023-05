OHSAA Area Baseball Tournament Scores Published 6:29 pm Saturday, May 13, 2023

OHSAA Baseball Tournament

SATURDAY, MAY 13th

BASEBALL

(Division 2 Sectional Quarterfinal)

Hillsboro 5, Marietta 0

Vinton County at Logan Elm- Postponed to 2pm Sunday 5/14/23.

(Division 4 Sectional Semis)

Manchester 4, Eastern Pike 1

Paint Valley 14, New Boston 1

Nelsonville York 5, Miller 4

Federal Hocking 11, Western 1

Symmes Valley 13, South Gallia 3

Clay at Sciotoville- Moved to 3pm start