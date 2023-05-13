South Point woman arrested on drug charges Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 13, 2023

125 grams of meth, 22 grams of fentanyl seized

A South Point woman was arrested on drug trafficking charges at her apartment after a tip about drug sales came from Kentucky.

On Tuesday, investigators with the Boyd County (Kentucky) Sheriff’s Office notified the Lawrence County Drug and Major Crime Task Force of an anonymous tip they had received which claimed that a female in the South Point area was involved in drug trafficking activity.

The tip also provided specific details that task force members were able to corroborate through the course of the investigation. With that information, a probable cause for the residence was developed and a search warrant was issued.

The same day, task force members, assisted by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, searched Apartment 6 at 223 Township Road 1186, South Point.

According to a press release, during the search of the apartment, investigators seized approximately 125 grams of methamphetamine and approximately 22 grams of a fentanyl-related compound.

Thelma V. Walters, 40, was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree felony trafficking in methamphetamine, in the presence of a juvenile, and one count of first-degree felony trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound. She is currently being housed at the Lawrence County Jail and was arraigned in the Lawrence County Municipal Court on Friday. All persons charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The investigation continues.

If you suspect drug activity, you can call the drug tipline at 740-534-5830.