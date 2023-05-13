Vikings, Jones roll past Rebels in sectional tourney Published 9:04 pm Saturday, May 13, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

AID — And then along came Jones.

Email newsletter signup

That Jones as in Will Jones who hurled a 4-hitter to pace the Symmes Valley Vikings to a 13-3 Division 4 sectional tournament semifinal win over the South Gallia Rebels in 5 innings on Saturday.

Jones struck out 10 and walked 4 in getting the win.

The Vikings will play at Portsmouth Notre Dame in the sectional finals at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Rebels took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first as Jahvin Davis doubled and scored when Brayden Bowling reached on an error.

The lead was short-lived as the Vikings got 5 runs in the bottom of the inning.

Andy Strow and Jones were hit by pitches, Ayden Taylor singled, Aiden Hieronims doubled, Mason Stevenson reached on an error, Tanner Corn single, Zander Hurn was safe on an error and Braden Corn singled.

The Rebels made it 5-2 in the third when Davis doubled and came home on a single by Ayden Conwell.

But the Vikings answered with a 7-run rally in the bottom of the inning.

Mason Stevenson was safe on an error, Tanner Corn walked, Hurn singled, Silas Smith walked, Braden Corn singled. Stow walked and Taylor reached on an error.

The Vikings final run scored in the fourth when Strow singled home Braden Corn who reached on an error.

The Rebels got a run in the fifth as Conwell was safe on a 2-out single and came around to score on a double by Noah Devine.

Braden Corn was 2-3 to pace the Vikings. Strow and Tanner Corn were 1-2, Hieronimus and Hurn 1-3 and Taylor 1-4. Hieronimus had the lone extra base hit with a double.

Davis was 2-3 with 2 doubles for the Rebels.

South Gallia 101 01 = 3 4 6

Home team 507 1x = 13 7 1

Jahvin Davis and Ayden Conwell. Will Jones and Zander Hurn. W-Jones (IP-5.0, H-4, R-3, K-10, BB-4). L-Davis (IP-4.0, H-7, R-13, K-1, BB-5, HBP-2. Hitting-South Gallia: Jahvin Davis 2-3 2-2B, Ayden Conwell 1-3, Noah Devine 1-2 2B, ; Symmes Valley: Andy Strow 1-2, Aydan Taylor 1-4, Aiden Hieronimus 1-3 2B, Tanner Corn 1-2, Zander Hurn 1-3, Braden Corn 2-3.