Wright making right decision to play for Rio Grande baseball

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHESAPEAKE — Playing baseball is the Wright Stuff.

For Chesapeake Panthers senior baseball standout Nick Wright it has been a life-long love affair with baseball and that relationship will continue after he signed a letter-of-intent to play for the University of Rio Grande RedStorm on Wednesday.

“I just fell in love with the game when I was in tee ball,” Wright said. “Ever since them I’ve just loved it. I’ve never skipped a season. I always played baseball. I just love it.”

Wright considered Glenville State and Otterbein University but felt Rio Grande was the better choice.

“It was just close and it was the best opportunity for me,” said Wright.

Wright began his high school career at third base and moved to catcher this season.

“I’ll probably go for third base, but I can do catching or both,” said Wright who has learned to like catching above the infield.

“I just feel like I’m in charge back there. I like being in charge,” said Wright.

Wright also plays football and was a first team all-district selection as the team’s best defensive player.

“Football definitely helped me strength-wise and the conditioning and the determination to just keep going,” said Wright. “I do powerlifting, but not much after that. I just focus on baseball.

Although he admits he likes football, he said baseball is his favorite.

Panthers’ head coach Bill Grim said Wright not only is an outstanding player on the field, he has all the intangibles any coach would love to have from his players.

“I’ve been with him the past four years and I’ve got him at the catcher’s position right now. As a role model, I would say he is the best leader on the team. With leadership this year he’s really stepped into that role. The boys look up to him as the leader of this team. He’s a great kid on and off the field. I think a great deal of that boy,” said Grim.

Moving up to the college level is always a big step for any player, but Grim is confident that Wright will succeed once he dons the red and white Rio Grande uniform.

“I think it will be a great transition for him. He gets to stay local and a lot of us are excited to go watch him play. I know that Rio has a great program they’re building up there,” said Grim.

“I know he’s going to see a lot of great talent on his team and I think he can benefit from it and make him a better player. I think he’s going to do a fantastic job there.”

Wright hasn’t set any goals. He prefers to just attack the opportunity and try to fulfill a lifetime dream.

“I just want to go out and make little me proud. Whenever I was little I always wanted to play college baseball,” said Wright.

“I’m just a country boy who wanted to go to college and play baseball.”

Wright plans to major in business management.