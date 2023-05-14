ODOT road report Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 14, 2023

CHILLICOTHE – The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Lawrence County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Projects with active or future traffic impacts are linked to OHGO.com

NEW

State Route 141 Culvert Replacement – Work is set to begin on May 30 for a culvert replacement project on S.R. 141 between County Road 97 and County Road 8. The road will be closed for this construction. During the closure traffic will be detoured via S.R. 775, S.R. 217, and S.R. 378. Estimated completion: Summer 2023

U.S. 52 Slide Repair – Work is set to begin on May 22 for a slide repair project on U.S. 52 Westbound between Solida Road and Burlington-Macedonia Road. U.S. 52 Westbound will be reduced to one lane for the duration of the project. Estimated completion: Summer 2023

State Route 93 Bridge Replacement – Work is set to begin on May 22 for a Bridge Replacement on S.R. 93 between Buckhorn-Superior Road and Mud Hollow Road. During construction one lane of traffic will be maintained on S.R. 93 using temporary signals and concrete barrier wall. Estimated completion: Fall 2023

ONGOING

State Route 93/ U.S. 52 Double Roundabout Project – Work has begun as of April 3 for a safety improvement project on S.R. 93 at the U.S. 52 interchange. One lane of traffic will be maintained each direction on S.R. 93 throughout construction. Additional impacts will include narrowed and shifted travel lanes.

As of April 12, the ramp from S.R. 93 to U.S. 52 East and the ramp from U.S. 52 West to S.R. 93 is closed for 90 days for partial construction of the roundabouts. During these closures traffic for both ramps will be detoured via U.S. 52 West to S.R. 650 to U.S. 52 East. Estimated completion: Fall 2023

State Route 141 Resurfacing – Work has begun as of March 27 for a resurfacing project on S.R. 141 between T.R. 134 and the Gallia County line. Work will occur daily from 7 AM – 7 PM, Mon – Sat. During work hours, one lane of traffic will be maintained using flaggers. Estimated completion: Summer 2023

U.S. 52 Resurfacing – Work has begun as of March 6 for a resurfacing project on U.S. 52 between the village of Hanging Rock and Crabtree Hollow Road. At least one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction on U.S. 52 throughout construction. Additional impacts may include shoulder closures and temporary exit closures. Work will begin with joint and full-depth spot repairs. Estimated completion: Summer 2023