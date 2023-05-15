Buchanan to be honored by Proctorville council Published 12:00 am Monday, May 15, 2023

Fairland basketball coach to be given a plaque

PROCTORVILLE — The Proctorville Village Council will honor Fairland High School basketball coach Jon Buchanan at the village hall on Wednesday.

Mayor Rick Dunfee said the council will present Buchanan with a plaque during the regular council meeting at 7 p.m. at village hall.

In other news, Dunfee said the council has also passed a resolution naming May 14 as Apraxia Awareness Day in the village.

Apraxia is a neurological disorder characterized by the inability to perform learned movements on command.

Proctorville’s date coincides with a national awareness day on the same date.