Two CCTC nursing students receive awards

Published 12:00 am Monday, May 15, 2023

By Heath Harrison

Members of the Nurse Honor Guard of the River Cities were on hand at Collins Career Technical Center on Monday, where they presented two nursing students with $500 awards toward their education. (Submitted photo)

Presented by Nurse Honor Guard of the River Cities

GETAWAY — Two nursing students from Collins Career Technical Center were surprised on Monday, when they learned they were chosen to receive $500 awards toward their education.

Lillian Baldridge was one of the nursing students at Collins Career Technical Center who was chosen to receive a $500 award by the Nurse Honor Guard of the River Cities. (Submitted photo)

Dorothy Spillman, of the Nurse Honor Guard of the River Cities, said members of their group visited the school’s main campus, where they thanked students for choosing a career in nursing.

“You are giving of yourself to enhance the lives of others,” she told them.

Nickles Mitchell was one of the nursing students at Collins Career Technical Center who was chosen to receive a $500 award by the Nurse Honor Guard of the River Cities. (Submitted photo)

Spillman said, for the award recipients, students applied and wrote an essay. These submissions were then kept anonymous to ensure no favoritism.

Spillman said Dennie Letcher, with the group, then reviewed the submissions, which were brought to their board and discussed.

Of those, Lillian Baldridge and Nickles Mitchell were chosen for the awards.

Spillman said the group opted for the award, rather than a scholarship, as it can be used for any expenses toward education.

“They were so appreciative,” she said of the students.

In addition to Spillman and Letcher, Nurse Honor Guard members Sandra Hieneman, Ann Riffe and Barb Porter took part in the presentation.

The Nurse Honor Guard of the River Cities was founded in 2019. The group taken part in services at 165 funerals for those in the profession and has been a regular presence in the Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day parade, to which they will return later this month.

