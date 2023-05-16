1st day of D2 district track meet produces regional qualifiers Published 11:54 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

ROCKSPRINGS — The first day proved to be a good day for some area track athletes.

In the first day of the Division 2 district track meet on Monday, several athletes qualified for the regional meet. The top 4 finishers in each event advance.

The qualifiers were in field events and the only running event which was the 4×800 relay.

Ironton Fighting Tigers’ Connor Lowe won the long jump with a leap of 20-5.75 and advanced to the regional meet.

The South Point Pointers Carter Smith cleared 12-feet, 8-inches to place third in the pole vault and right behind in fourth place was Chesapeake Panthers Corey Davis who went 12-4.

Fairland Dragons’ Conner Black went 12-4 and was fifth while Chesapeake’s Drew Plantz was sixth at 11-feet.

South Point’s Derrick Taylor was the easy winner in the discus with a toss of 152-10. Second place was Remington George of Fairfield Union at 143-7 with Fairland’s Michael Lucas throwing 140-2 and earned a regional trip.

The Dragons’ Tristan Daily was fifth at 133-4 and Chesapeake’s Jacob Skeens was seventh at 128-6.

Chesapeake’s Emily Duncan won the high jump as the Rio Grande recruit cleared 5-2. Teammate Adison Lovely was eighth with a height of 4-6.

In the shot put, Ironton’s Kaegan Henderson was second with a heave of 38-4, just 3 inches behind winner Chanee Cremeens of Gallipolis.

Chesapeake’s Addison Maynard was fifth at 34-5 and teammate Bailee Wilson sixth at 32-10.

South Point’s Saratina Jackson was seventh at 31-7 and Makinzie Luhrsen was eighth at 31-1.

All other running and field events will be held Thursday. May 25, and Saturday, May 27, at Muskingum University. The top 4 finishers in the regional meet advance to the state meet June 2-3 at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.