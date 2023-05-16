Carol Waller Published 8:33 am Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Carol Waller

Nov. 3, 1932–May, 12, 2023

Carol J. Waller, 90, of Ironton, passed away peacefully on Friday May, 12, 2023, at Harbor Health Nursing Facility surrounded by her family.

She was born Nov. 3, 1932, to the late Clarence and Grace (Compliment) Schmeisser.

She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker.

Carol was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she was active in the women’s club and the bereavement committee for many years.

She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Scott Howard.

Carol is survived by her husband of 69 years Howard “Tewk” Waller; along with their five children, Teresa (Curt) Robinson, Bill (Karen) Waller, Jennifer Howard, Elaine (Tim) Kleinman and Julie (Jim) Carrico; 11 grandchildren, Scott Waller, Ashley Hall, Bradley Waller, Lindsey Bennett, Scottie Howard, Leslie Thomas, Clay Robinson, Christen Reynolds, McKenzie Yates, Logan Carrico and Bentlie Carrico; and 10 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters, Marjorie Woodrum and Frances Monnig; one brother, Don “Sonny” (Peggy) Schmeisser; and sister-in-law, Patty (Harold) Koerper; along with many nieces and nephews.

Carol endured much during her last few years, but handled it all with strength, dignity and without complaint.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the Mass.

O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Community Hospice as they provided great comfort and support to her and her family during her final weeks.