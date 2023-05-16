Letter to the editor: VBS opportunity getting extended Published 12:00 am Tuesday, May 16, 2023

With Vacation Bible School planning underway, the Southern Ohio Area Operation Christmas Child Team is inviting you to join us in a five-county VBS event by sharing the true joy of giving with your Vacation Bible School “missionaries.”

We will help you equip children to spread love to other children by providing free VBS resource kits for this “children helping children” ministry. The kit includes: a DVD highlighting shoebox stories, letter to take home and brochure explaining “How to Pack a Shoebox”, reproducible coloring sheets, stickers, balloons and a sample craft that children can make to include in their shoeboxes. These free resources are also available to community or school groups wishing to make a difference in the life of a hurting child.

When children open these simple gift boxes demonstrating God’s love in a tangible way, in many instances the first gifts that they ever receive, before they touch their hygiene items, school supplies, a soft toy and perhaps clothing, love flows out of that simple shoebox. Each “missionary” who lovingly packs and prays over a shoebox, gives a child hope and the knowledge that God loves them.

Please contact Southern Ohio Area Church Relations team member Wanda Howard at 740-820-8557, about accessing your free resources or to answer your questions about this life-changing opportunity. For more information about our free resources and shoebox packing and volunteer opportunities, go online to www.samaritanspurse.org.

Gaylene St. Leger Cox