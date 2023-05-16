Mary Hammond Published 10:33 am Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Mary Elizabeth Hammond, 70, of Ashland, Kentucky, died Friday, May 12, 2023, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

She is survived by her husband, Greg Hammond.

Memorial service will be noon Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating.

Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, 10:00 am until time of the service.

To offer online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.