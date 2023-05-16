OUS honors 117 graduates Published 12:00 am Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Ceremony held on May 4

Ohio University Southern honored 117 graduates from the Tri-State area at a Graduation Recognition Ceremony on Thursday, May 4.

The Spirit of Southern award, which recognizes a graduating student demonstrating not only academic success, but also distinction in involvement and contributions to the campus and community, was given to Shannon Frazee, who earned both an Associate in Science and Bachelor of Science in Middle Childhood Education.

In addition, 18 students were named Outstanding Graduates and were honored with a luncheon in the afternoon.

Outstanding Graduates are nominated by faculty members and must demonstrate academic accomplishments and participation in university activities and community service.

This year’s outstanding graduates are:

• Luke Johnson – Associate in Arts, Social Science Emphases

• Carly Young – Associate in Applied Business, Accounting Technology

• Dale Callicoat – Associate in Applied Business, Business Management Technology

• Camryn Uding – Associate in Applied Science, Environmental Engineering Technology

• Beth Douglas – Associate in Applied Science, Medical Assisting Technology

• Melissa Huff – Associate in Applied Science, Nursing

• Shannon Frazee – Associate in Science

• Adam Holsinger – Bachelor of Arts, English Creative Writing

• Ashley Stamper – Bachelor of Criminal Justice

• Kelsey Olderham – Bachelor of Science in Applied Management

• Sarah Wheeler – Bachelor of Science in Education, Early Childhood

• Kaitlyn Saunders – Bachelor of Science in Education, Middle Childhood Language Arts and Social Studies

• Camryn Zornes – Bachelor of Health, Health Services Administration

• Allison Steele – Bachelor of Science in Nursing

• Mackenzie Ridenour – Bachelor of Science in Psychology

• Matthew Lewis – Bachelor of Specialized Studies, Mathematics and English

Madeline Whaley – Bachelor of Social Work

• April Gardner – Bachelor of Technical and Applied Studies

Ohio University Southern alumnus Josh Blanton received the Dr. Dan Evans Alumni Leadership Award, which is presented to Ohio University Southern graduates who are making a difference as leaders in the community.

All graduates are listed below alphabetically by state and city of residence:

Ohio

Chesapeake: Raegan Bevans, Brody Blackwell, Terri Chandler, Bre Edwards, Angela Grant and Cathy Morris.

Coal Grove: Alex Bare, Jordan Case and Camryn Uding.

Crown City: Carson Bailey and Emma Lester.

Franklin Furnace: Hallie Williams.

Gallipolis: Keirsten Howell.

Ironton: Krista Abrams, Andrew Barker, Erica Blankenship, Justin Castle, Edward Delawder, Beth Douglas, Clarah Floyd, Shannon Frazee, Haley Jones, Derek Mccallister, Kelsey Olderham, Logan Price, Jenna Rawlins, Austin Riddle, Mariah Rotter, Kaitlyn Saunders, Chasity Smith, Sarah Snowden, Hailey Sturgill, Dawn Utsinger, Madeline Whaley, Lexi Wise and Camryn Zornes.

Kitts Hill: Connor Archer, Alison Franz, Lindsey Harper, Savannah Krum, Isaac Massie, James Norris Jr., Cassidy Whitley, Natalie Wright.

Lucasville: Nathaniel Crabtree and Adam Holsinger.

Pedro: Sarah Day.

Portsmouth: Keith Charles, Melissa Huff and Sarah Widdowson.

Proctorville: Gary Lange, Carolina Llanos, Kassandra Metzger, Trey Nester, Alli Penix, Chris Quinn, Allison Steele, Ericca Wall, Jocelyn Weber and Elizabeth Wheeler.

Scottown: Christy Burd, Dale Callicoat and Jenna Dial.

South Point: Hannah Hall, Haden Henson, Mackennia Hughes, Matthew Lewis, Amber Michaels, Leslie Null, Mackenzie Ridenour, Cody Russell, Emily Schwamberger and Ashley Stamper.

South Webster: Andrea Charles.

Wheelersburg: Erika Blair, Christina Jenkins, Brooke Kinner, Kimberly Mullins, Paula Risner, Leann Spradlin, Skylar Windsor and Carly Young.

Willow Wood: Sarah Wheeler.

Kentucky

Argillite: Rachel Brown.

Ashland: Connor Barber, Alex Claar, Amanda Clay, Elijah Cordle, James Frye, Ariel Hampton, Savannah Justice, Connor Mckenzie, Jordan Meeks, Jada Miller, Savannah Miller, Oreatha Murray, Tiffany Stevens and Rayce Williams.

Flatwoods: Brenna Daniel, Brayden Kouns and Ashley Meadows.

Greenup: Parker Ball, Gabi Griffith, Zachery Haynes, Rodney Vance Ii.

Louisa: Hunter Crum, Like Johnson and Madison Preston.

Raceland: Whitney Lute.

Raywick: Jessica Newberry.

Russell: Hayley Ross.

South Shore: Bayleigh Wagner.

Wurtland: Austin Bressler.

West Virginia

Branchland: Emily Beckett and Karrie Bills.

Huntington: April Gardner and Kristin Robinson.

To watch the video or view photos of the ceremony and graduate portraits, visit OUS’s Graduation Recognition Ceremony page.