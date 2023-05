Rebecca Cosner Published 8:30 am Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Rebecca Besco Cosner, 66, of Pedro, died Saturday, April 29, 2023, at her residence.

A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Lawrence Furnace Cemetery in Pedro, with Rev. Kenny Lawson officiating.

There will be no public visitation.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Cosner family.

To offer condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.