Stephen Green Sr. Published 8:24 am Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Stephen Green Sr.

Stephen Green Sr. 40, of Detroit, Michigan, died Thursday, May 11, 2023.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Email newsletter signup

Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.