25 years strong Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Spring Jubilee wraps up Friday, Primitive Quartet to perform

LUCASVILLE — A longstanding event of faith marks a quarter century of tradition this week and will conclude with a special performance from a returning favorite.

Evangelistic Outreach’s Spring Jubilee is underway and will continue each night at the Scioto County Fairgrounds until Friday.

Email newsletter signup

“This is our 25th year,” the Rev. Calvin Ray Evans, director of the ministry, said of the gathering.

The closing night will feature a performance from acclaimed Gospel group The Primitive Quartet, who are on their farewell tour.

The quartet are set to do their final show in their home state of Tennessee on Saturday, which is sold out, and Evans said their performance at Spring Jubilee the night before will be an opportunity for most to see them one last time.

“And we have unlimited seating,” he said of the venue, which is under a covered pavilion at the fairgrounds.

Evans said the group has a long association with the ministry, going back four decades.

Tonight will feature a performance from Karen Peck and New River, of Georgia, who recently had a number one song, “The Keepers” on the Gospel charts.

Evans said the message of the song came from an appearance Peck had at a service he was conducting.

“I presented a message about ‘The Keepers,’” he said. “The people behind the scenes who, without them, things couldn’t happen.”

Rounding out the lineup of music will be Gospel trio 11th Hour, who will perform on Thursday.

The hosts of the worship event each night will be Evans, along with Brian Baer, assistant director of the ministry.

Evans, a Pedro native, and Baer serve as pastor and assistant pastor of Rubyville Community Church, outside New Boston, where the ministry is based.

Evangelistic Outreach was founded in the 1950s by Evans’ father, Calvin Evans, and was originally located in Pedro and Ironton before moving to its current location.

It includes an Internet, radio and television ministry, which is carried worldwide.

Services begin each night at 7 p.m. for Spring Jubilee and there is no cost of admission.

Camping and full RV hookups are available on the grounds. The Spring Jubilee Choir will perform each night.