EDITORIAL: A century of service to community Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 17, 2023

This Sunday, one of the richest lives of a Lawrence Countian will be honored.

Making it to age 103 is an amazing accomplishment, but, for Coal Grove native Lloyd Richmond, there is more than longevity to be celebrated.

Richmond, who lives in Barboursville, is a World War II veteran, who, upon his return from the service taught in Lawrence County schools for decades and served as a librarian.

Last year’s honorary grand marshal for the Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade, he is also the oldest member of Zoar Baptist Church, where he served as choir director for six decades.

That church is planning to honor Richmond on Sunday, with an event set for 5 p.m., where they will use songs from his folder from his tenure as director.

From the military to education to faith, Richmond has amassed a lifetime of goodwill from his commitment to his community. We are glad to see that he will get to see how much he appreciated this weekend and we commend him for more than a century of service to others.