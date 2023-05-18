Kleinman’s 2-hitter helps Ironton win D3 sectional title Published 11:51 pm Thursday, May 18, 2023

By Jim Walker

Trevor Kleinman gave less and got more.

Kleinman only gave up 2 hits and did not allow a run while his Ironton teammates came up with 10 hits and rolled to a 13-0 win over the Peebles Indians in the Division 3 sectional final on Thursday.

Kleinman went the 5 innings and struck out 9 batters and did not issue a walk in getting the win.

Tanner Moore went 3-3, Connor Kleinman 2-2 with 3 runs batted in and Ian Ginger 1-1 with a double, an RBI and 4 runs scored to pace the offense.

Brady Moatz was 1-2 with 2 RBI, Chaydan Kerns and Trevor Kleinman each 1-2 with an RBI, and Hunter Freeman was 1-2.

Ironton (13-6) will play Chillicothe Southeastern at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Chillicothe Paint Stadium. The second game will be Wheelersburg and Zane Trace with the winners meeting for the district title at 6 p.m. next Friday.

Southeastern upset Huntington Ross 8-6 in 9 innings while Weelersburg blanked North Adams 10-0 and Zane Trace shut out Alexander 10-0.

The Fighting Tigers hung a 5 spot on the Indians in the first inning and never looked back.

Ginger walked, Kerns was hit by a pith and Trevor Kleinman singled for a run. After a force out at home, Connor Kleinman singled home 2 runners and a third one scored on a throwing error.

Ginger doubled leading off the second inning, Kerns singled him to third where he scored on a ground out by Moatz. Kerns then scored on a wild pitch.

Trevor Kleinman walked, Cole Freeman sacrifice the runner over and Moore’s second single drove him home.

The lead went to 9-0 in the third when Ginger walked, stole second, took third on a fly out by Kerns and then scored on a hit by Moatz.

Ironton then set up the game’s early ending with a 4-run fourth inning.

Moore led off with a hit, Hunter Freeman was hit by a pitch, and Connor Kleinman had a bunt single to load the bases.

Braydon Baker reached on a fielder’s choice at home but Ginger was hit by a pitch to force home courtesy runner Jon Wylie. Kerns hit a sacrifice fly, Moatz walked and Ginger scored on a passed ball in the third to put Ironton up 9-0.

Brandon Rayburn was 1-1 and Cory Reed 1-2 to account for Peebles’ hitting.

Peebles 000 00 = 0 2 1

Ironton 531 4x = 13 10 0

Ethan Beekman, Nathaniel Cummings and Garrett Shiveley. Trevor Kleinman and Cole Freeman. W-Kleinman (IP-5.0, H-2, R-0, K-9, BB-0). L-Beekman (IP-3.1, H-10, R-13, ER-11, K-2, BB-3, HBP-3, WP-1). Cummings (IP-0.2, H-0, R-0, K-0, BB-1). Hitting-Peebles: Cory Reed 1-2, Brandon Rayburn 1-1; Ironton: Ian Ginger 1-1 2B RBI 4-R, Chaydan Kerns 1-2 RBI, Brady Moatz 1-2 2-RBI, Trevor Kleinman 1-2 RBI, Tanner Moore 3-3 2-RBI, Hunter Freeman 1-2, Connor Kleinman 2-2 3-RBI.