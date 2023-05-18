Clarence Boggs Published 3:29 pm Thursday, May 18, 2023

Clarence Boggs

Clarence E. Boggs, 100, of Ironton, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at his home.

Burial of Christian Mass will be noon Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 905 S. Fifth St., Ironton, with Father Morris officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Military rites will be provided by VFW Post 8850.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Saturday.

Visit www.tracybrammerfh.com to offer condolences to the family.