Cyndi’s to host spring recital Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

Will be held Saturday at Rock Hill Middle School

Cyndi’s Dance Studio 34th will host their annual spring recital Saturday at Rock Hill Middle School.

The event, in its 34th year, will take place at 5 p.m. and the studio’s award-winning twirling and dance teams will perform, as well as recital classes.

The studio recently had eight team entries at the Ohio State Twirl championships and brought home eight first place wins. They will be competing in July at nationals.