Housing authority wins auditor award Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

Ironton MHA gets clean audit report

COLUMBUS – The Ironton Metropolitan Housing Authority was named a winner of the Auditor of State Award in April by Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber.

The Auditor’s office presents the Auditor of State Award to local governments and school districts upon the completion of a financial audit.

Email newsletter signup

Entities that receive the award meet the following criteria of a “clean” audit report which includes that the entity must file financial reports with the Auditor of State’s office by the statutory due date, without extension, via the Hinkle System and in accordance with GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles); the audit report does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weakness, significant deficiencies, Uniform Guidance (Single Audit) findings or questioned costs.

The entity’s management letter contains no comment related to:

– Ethics referrals

– Questioned costs less than the threshold per the Uniform Guidance

– Lack of timely annual financial report submission

– Bank reconciliation issues – Failure to obtain a timely Single Audit in accordance with Uniform Guidance

– Findings for recovery less than $500

– Public meetings or public records issues

The entity has no other financial or other concerns

Full copies of these reports are available online (ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/Search.aspx).