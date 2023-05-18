OHSAA Baseball/Softball Tournament Scores Published 1:55 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

Ohio High School Athletic Association

Baseball & Softball Tournament Scores

WEDNESDAY, MAY 17th

SOFTBALL

(Division 2 District Semis at OU)

Unioto 1, Jackson 0

Hillsboro 4, Fairland 0

(Division 3 District Semis at Unioto HS)

Adena 7, Belpre 1

South Webster 13, Zane Trace 3

(Division 4 District Semis at Rio Grande)

Manchester 6, Miller 3

Symmes Valley 4, Lucasville Valley 3

BASEBALL

(Division 1 Sectional Finals)

Olentangy Berlin 9, Chillicothe 4

Teays Valley 2, Lancaster 2 (Suspended after 11 innings for darkness)

Grove City 12, Logan 0

(Division 2 Sectional Finals)

Washington 4, Fairfield Union 1

Circleville 8, Sheridan 1

Unioto 6, Waverly 2

Jackson 7, Miami Trace 0

(Division 3 Sectional Finals)

Southeastern 9, Chesapeake 0

North Adams 4, Crooksville 2

(Division 4 Sectional Finals)

Whiteoak 7, Manchester 1

Notre Dame 4, Symmes Valley 3 (9 innings)

Waterford 11, Green 0 (6 innings)

Saint Joe 9, Nelsonville York 8 (SJ 6-run rally B7)

Newark Catholic 9, Lancaster Fisher Catholic 0

Berne Union 5, Marion Elgin 3

Lancaster Fairfield Christian 2, Madison Christian 0

TUESDAY, MAY 16th

SOFTBALL

(Division 2 District Semis at OU)

Unioto vs Jackson- Postponed to 4pm on 5/17/23

Fairland vs Hillsboro- Postponed to 6pm on 5/17/23

(Division 3 District Semis at Unioto HS)

West vs Westfall- Postponed to 4pm on 5/18/23

Northwest vs Ironton- Postponed to 6pm on 5/18/23

(Division 4 District Semis at Rio Grande)

Notre Dame vs Waterford- Postponed to 4pm on 5/18/23

Southern vs Eastern Meigs- Postponed to 6pm on 5/18/23

BASEBALL

(Division 2 Sectional Semis)

Hamilton Township 14, Marion Franklin 1

(Division 3 Sectional Semis)

Adena 12, Northwest 7

Piketon 16, West Union 3

Belpre 7, Coal Grove 6

Amanda CC 10, Grove City Christian 7

Southeastern at Chesapeake- Postponed to 5pm on 5/17/23

Crooksville at North Adams- Postponed to 5pm on 5/17/23

(Division 4 Sectional Finals)

Leesburg Fairfield 17, Sciotoville 3 (5 innings)

Eastern Meigs 14, Paint Valley 4

South Webster 8, Federal Hocking 2

Southern 6, Trimble 0

Fairfield Christian 13, Liberty Christian 1 (5 innings)

Manchester at Whiteoak- Postponed to 5pm on 5/17/23

Symmes Valley at Notre Dame- Postponed to 5pm on 5/17/23

Waterford at Green- Postponed to 5pm on 5/17/23

Nelsonville York at Saint Joe- Postponed to 5pm on 5/17/23