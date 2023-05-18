OHSAA Baseball/Softball Tournament Scores
Published 1:55 am Thursday, May 18, 2023
Ohio High School Athletic Association
Baseball & Softball Tournament Scores
WEDNESDAY, MAY 17th
SOFTBALL
(Division 2 District Semis at OU)
Unioto 1, Jackson 0
Hillsboro 4, Fairland 0
(Division 3 District Semis at Unioto HS)
Adena 7, Belpre 1
South Webster 13, Zane Trace 3
(Division 4 District Semis at Rio Grande)
Manchester 6, Miller 3
Symmes Valley 4, Lucasville Valley 3
BASEBALL
(Division 1 Sectional Finals)
Olentangy Berlin 9, Chillicothe 4
Teays Valley 2, Lancaster 2 (Suspended after 11 innings for darkness)
Grove City 12, Logan 0
(Division 2 Sectional Finals)
Washington 4, Fairfield Union 1
Circleville 8, Sheridan 1
Unioto 6, Waverly 2
Jackson 7, Miami Trace 0
(Division 3 Sectional Finals)
Southeastern 9, Chesapeake 0
North Adams 4, Crooksville 2
(Division 4 Sectional Finals)
Whiteoak 7, Manchester 1
Notre Dame 4, Symmes Valley 3 (9 innings)
Waterford 11, Green 0 (6 innings)
Saint Joe 9, Nelsonville York 8 (SJ 6-run rally B7)
Newark Catholic 9, Lancaster Fisher Catholic 0
Berne Union 5, Marion Elgin 3
Lancaster Fairfield Christian 2, Madison Christian 0
TUESDAY, MAY 16th
SOFTBALL
(Division 2 District Semis at OU)
Unioto vs Jackson- Postponed to 4pm on 5/17/23
Fairland vs Hillsboro- Postponed to 6pm on 5/17/23
(Division 3 District Semis at Unioto HS)
West vs Westfall- Postponed to 4pm on 5/18/23
Northwest vs Ironton- Postponed to 6pm on 5/18/23
(Division 4 District Semis at Rio Grande)
Notre Dame vs Waterford- Postponed to 4pm on 5/18/23
Southern vs Eastern Meigs- Postponed to 6pm on 5/18/23
BASEBALL
(Division 2 Sectional Semis)
Hamilton Township 14, Marion Franklin 1
(Division 3 Sectional Semis)
Adena 12, Northwest 7
Piketon 16, West Union 3
Belpre 7, Coal Grove 6
Amanda CC 10, Grove City Christian 7
Southeastern at Chesapeake- Postponed to 5pm on 5/17/23
Crooksville at North Adams- Postponed to 5pm on 5/17/23
(Division 4 Sectional Finals)
Leesburg Fairfield 17, Sciotoville 3 (5 innings)
Eastern Meigs 14, Paint Valley 4
South Webster 8, Federal Hocking 2
Southern 6, Trimble 0
Fairfield Christian 13, Liberty Christian 1 (5 innings)
Manchester at Whiteoak- Postponed to 5pm on 5/17/23
Symmes Valley at Notre Dame- Postponed to 5pm on 5/17/23
Waterford at Green- Postponed to 5pm on 5/17/23
Nelsonville York at Saint Joe- Postponed to 5pm on 5/17/23