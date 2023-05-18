Patricia Arrington Published 4:10 pm Thursday, May 18, 2023

Patricia Anne (Harmon) Arrington, 93, of Mount Gilead, formerly of Lawrence County, died Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Marion General Hospital.

A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Slab Fork Church Cemetery, with Pastor Jeff Deel officiating.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Pat’s family.

Special memories or condolences may be shared by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.