Fairland girls youth basketball camp schedule for May 30-June 2 Published 10:51 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

The Fairland girls’ basketball camp for girls entering grades 1-7 this fall will be held from 9-to-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, to Friday, June 2, in the Fairland High School gym.

Registration will be held on the first dayof camp between 8:15-to-9 a.m.

For further information, contact coach Jon Buchanan at 304-634-3294.

The camp is open to any girls regardless of school district.