Haney likes looks of Otterbein University

By Jim Walker

SOUTH POINT — Xavier Haney is always looking forward. And right now he’s looking toward Otterbein University.

Never one to look in the rearview mirror, the South Point Pointers’ senior football standout is moving forward after signing a letter-of-intent to play for the Otterbein University Cardinals.

“I’m just going to go there and do what they tell me to do. I look forward to it,” he said.

Haney narrowed his decision to Wayneburg (Pa.) University and Wooster before choosing Otterbein.

“Otterbein is where I wanted to go,” said Haney.

“When I got to talk to their D-line coach (Manny Belluccia) and I finally got a chance to go on a visit up there and (head coach Tommy) Zagorski on his first chance to visit with his new team and I thought it was great and I just chose it.”

South Point head coach Chris Davis said Haney has been a versatile player and he thinks that quality will help him at the next level.

“He’s been great kid. When he started off he was real tiny as a freshman and he grew. He is a hard-nosed kid and he works absolutely hard,” said Davis.

“He started off on the offensive line. By his senior year he was a tight end, but we had some injuries so he had to go back on the offensive line. We worked him on the defensive line and he loved that. He worked his tail off to get where he is and it’s paid off.”

Although he can play various positions, Haney said he will probably zero in on just one spot at the college level.

“It’s going to be defensive end but it might be inside depending on what kind of defense they run game to game,” said Haney who goes 6-foot, 240 pounds.

Football has been a part of Haney’s life since first grade.

“I started as soon as I could,” said Haney with a grin.

Besides football, Haney plays baseball but only one sport has captured his heart.

“I love baseball, but football has been my die-hard sport ever since I was a little kid,” said Haney. “It was the first sport I was shown and I love the (Cincinnati) Bengals and I followed them through and I continued to play football and I found myself here at this position.”

Haney said that another reason he chose Otterbein was for the opportunity to achieve a team goal he has always dreamed about experiencing.

“I hope to one day win a Division 3 championship. It would be the greatest thing ever. I just want to win at Otterbein,” he said.

Haney plans to major in communications.