Hometown Love Spring Fair ready to go Published 12:00 am Friday, May 19, 2023

Will be at Lawrence fairgrounds on Saturday

ROME TOWNSHIP — Organizers are in the final stages of readying what they say will be a “huge community event” on Saturday at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds.

Hometown Love Rome will host a Spring Fair, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., featuring 110 vendors and presenters.

The event, which was postponed due to inclement weather earlier this year, is now a go and has been expanded in both its lineup and hours from original plans.

Several new presenters have been added in recent weeks, Brandi Ross, of Hometown Love Rome, said, including:

• Marshall University, who will be providing instructions on how to compost.

• Tinia Creamer, a homesteader and blogger, who is owner of Heart of Phoenix Equine Rescue.

They will join the existing lineup, comprised of:

• Good News Llamas, owned by Tom and Judy Ross, of Chesapeake. The couple will have their animals on hand and will provide information on products made from their wool.

• Ben Walker, of Tarheelbilly Farm, who will have honey and maple syrup demonstrations and info at his booth.

•Peppermint Acres Farms, who will provide information about raising and selling mealworms for gardens and as chicken feed.

• Melwood farms, who specialize in St. Croix sheep.

• Stoll farm, who will have fresh spring bouquets

• Dickess Tree Farm, who will have information on native plants.

There will be no cost of admission for the event, which will feature several booths and food trucks.

Ross said there will also be a booth on pollinators and monarch butterflies, a display on vertical gardening as well as booths from Lawrence County Soil and Water Conservation, Fairland schools and local churches, among the others.

She said there will also be raffle prizes throughout the day.

More information on the event can be found at Hometown Love Spring Fair on Facebook.