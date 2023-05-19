Reimagined ‘Ohio, The Heart of it All’ campaign unveiled Published 12:00 am Friday, May 19, 2023

COLUMBUS— Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, First Lady Fran DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Development director Lydia Mihalik have announced that the state will resume use of the popular “Ohio, The Heart of it All” tagline to promote Ohio not only as a great place to visit, but also as a great place to live, learn, work, and raise a family.

While celebrating Ohio Tourism Day in Cleveland, DeWine reintroduced the “Ohio, The Heart of it All” tagline, which was the state’s tourism slogan between 1984 and 2001.

“As Ohio evolves into a powerhouse for technology and innovation, we’re looking at the classic “Ohio, The Heart of it All” tagline in a new way,” said DeWine. “Our state is thriving, and we want the world to know that Ohio is the heart of technology, the heart of opportunity, the heart of adventure, and the heart of family. This is a brand for all of Ohio, uniting everything we love about our great state under one powerful phrase.”

Email newsletter signup

The new logo and refreshed brand will be promoted through social media posts, radio, and brand videos running on broadcast, Connected TV, and YouTube set to the song “Must be the Love” by Wesley Bright & The Honeytones, a soul band from Akron.

The logo was designed by Columbus-based Ron Foth Advertising.