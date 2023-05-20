EDITORIAL: A spring event for all Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 20, 2023

The region’s agriculture industry will be spotlighted today with an event at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds in Rome Township.

Hometown Love Rome will host the first Spring Fair at the fairground, running from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

The event will feature more than 100 vendors and presenters from across the region.

Email newsletter signup

Some of those will include Good News Llamas, opened by Tom and Judy Ross of Chesapeake, Tarheelbilly Farms, which offers a range of products, from maple syrup to honey, and Marshall University, which will have a presentation on composting.

Organizers are billing it as a “huge community event” and there is no cost for admission.

And they have worked to have many involved, from township trustees to county commissioners to the county sheriff’s office.

There will be activities for families and the event should provide a good opportunity for those with a strong interest in farming, people with a casual interest to those who are just curious and looking for something interesting to do.

The event has been months in the making and we commend Hometown Love Rome for all they have put into it and encourage everyone who can to check it out.