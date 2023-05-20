Ironton boys youth basketball camp May 31-June 2 Published 7:22 pm Saturday, May 20, 2023

The Ironton “High Intensity” basketball camp will be held from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, through Friday, June 2, at the Ironton High School Conley Sports Center.

The camp is for boys in grades 4-5-6-7 entering the fall school year. Fee is $30 each and camp T-shirt is included. Please list T-shirt size.

Checks should be made payable to:

Ironton H.S. Athletic Dept.

The camp will provide instruction sessions on: ball handling, shooting drills, 3-on-3 play, 1-on-1 play, free throws, high level competition.

A waiver must be signed the day of the camp. Walk-ins are accepted. Registration begins at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31. Early registration is May 23-25 from 7-8 p.m. at the Conley Sports Center.

For further information contact camp director Chris Barnes at (614) 404-5825.