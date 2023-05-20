Local track athletes advance to D3 regional meet Published 9:44 pm Saturday, May 20, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

NELSONVILLE — Taking that first step.

Email newsletter signup

Local track athletes took that first step along the tournament trail in pursuit of the state meet during the Division 3 district meet at Nelsonville-York High School.

The top 4 finishers in the district meet advanced to the regional meet that will be Wednesday and Friday at Heath High School. The top 4 finishers in each event of the regional meet advance to the state meet at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.

In the boys’ meet on the second day, Rock Hill Redmen Izaak Cox was second in the 100-meter dash at 11.36 seconds and 6th in the 200 with a 22.98 time.

Cole Miller of Paint Valley won both the 100 (11.16) and the 200 (22.8).

Coal Grove Kaden Murphy was 7th in the 200 at 24,36 seconds.

Rock Hill’s Brayden Adams just missed advancing in the 400 meters as he placed 5th at 52.89 seconds.

The Redmen’s Sam Simpson did unchecking his ticket with a 3rd place finish in the 800 meters at 2:02.80. Teammate Nixon Snavely was 8th with a 2:0838 time.

Snavely was 5th in the 1600 meters at 4:36.87 with teammate Isaac Phillips 6th at 4:46.82. Connor Blagg took 5th in the 3200 meters with a 10:34:02 clocking.

Coal Grove’s Gavin Gipson was 7th in the 110-meter hurdles with a 17.74 time and Rock Hill’s Bryson Lewis was 8th at 25.38.

In the 300-meter hurdles, Green Bobcats’ Devlin Maynard was 2nd at 43.1 seconds and Gipson 7th at 48.09.

Rock Hill was second in the 4×100 relay and Coal Grove was 4th as both teams advanced.

Coal Grove was third in the 4×200 at 1:35.61 while Rock Hill was 3rd in the 4×00 with a 3:36.9 time.

In field events, Rock Hill’s Victor Day was 2nd in the high jump at 5-10 and teammate Noah Doddridge was 8th at 5-8.

In field events, Coal Grove’s Dustin Lunsford was 3rd in the shot put with a heave of 47-1.

The Coal Grove Lady Hornets enjoyed a big 2nd day at the district meet.

Coal Grove’s Madison McDaniel won the 100 meters with a 12.5 time and teammate Olivia Kingrey was 4th at 13.01.

McDaniel also won the 200 meters with a 25.87 clocking. Teammate Kylie Montgomery was 5th at 27.51.

Montgomery won the 400 meters with a 59.01 time and teammate Laura Hamm won the 800 at 2:20.96 and the 1600 with a 5:12.88 clocking.

Green’s Kaitlyn Satterfield was 8th in the 100-meter hurdles at 18.11 seconds.

McDaniel got her 3rd win as she claimed first place in the 300 hurdles at 48.26.

Coal Grove swept the 3 relay races on the day. The Lady Hornets won the 4×100 at 52.13 seconds, the 4×200 with a 1:51.15 time and the 4×400 with a 4:14.31 time.

In the long jump, Green’s Lori Brown advanced as she finished 4th with a leap 15-8.

Coal Grove’s Allie Stallard was 4th in the pole vault at 7-8 and teammate Rylie Myers was 6th as she cleared 7-feet.

The Lady Hornets’ Isabelle Wynn was 4th in the discus with a toss of 99-3 while Olivia Newman was 7th at 94-10.

On the first day of the meet, several field events and one relay produced track athletes who advanced to the regional meet.

In the 4×800 relay, Rock Hill was second at 8:28.40 as Belpre won at 8:20.70.

Rock Hill’s Izaak Cox was second in the long jump at 21-6.25 to finish behind Cole Miller of Paint Valley at 22-5.

Coal Grove’s Landon Roberts cleared 10-8 to win the pole vault, Rock Hill’s Sam Rusk was third at 10-4 with the Hornets’ Logan Roberts sixth at 9-6.

Franklin Furnace Green’s Isaiah Runyon was seventh in the discus with a toss of 129-7 and Coal Grove’s Lunsford eighth at 127-11.

In the girls’ meet, the Coal Grove Lady Hornets’ Rylie Myers was 7th in the high jump at 4-8. Teammate Isabelle Wynn was 8th in the shot put with a heave of 29-6.