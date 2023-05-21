Buchanan honored by Proctorville mayor, council Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 21, 2023

PROCTORVILLE — The coach of Fairland High Schools girls basketball team was honored for an outstanding season on Wednesday at the meeting of Proctorville’s village council.

Jon Buchanan, who is also a member of the council, was presented with a plaque by Mayor Rick Dunfee in recognition of the team’s accomplishments and making it to state semifinals.

Dunfee told Buchanan that his father, the late Jim Buchanan, mayor of the village for 12 years, was “looking down and smiling” on him.

In March, the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association voted Buchanan the 2022-23 All-Southeast District Girls Basketball Teams Division 2 Coach of the Year.

In other news, the council:

• Heard from Dunfee, who said the village will be getting two new businesses – Specialty Electric and Armstrong.

• Got an update on Dunfee about the replacement of high pressure pumps at the water plant, which are paid for through a grant. He said this would keep the village up to date for “another 20 years.”

• Voted to compensate Tom Scarberry for his assistance on the village’s recent clean up.

• Heard from Dunfee, who said the village has reapplied for a grant for a water line replacement project.