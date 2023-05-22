Published 2:59 pm Monday, May 22, 2023

James Martin

Oct. 22, 1951–May 20, 2023

James E. Martin, 71 of Coal Grove, passed away Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

James was born in Ironton, on Oct. 22, 1951, to the late Edward and Jerry (Mowery) Martin.

He is survived by his significant other, Linda Easterling.

James was a 1971 graduate of Ironton High School.

After graduation, he went to work for Ashland Oil for a short time before working at Ironton Malleable until they closed the doors.

He went on to work at Mills Pride until he retired.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Rick Martin; and his dear friend, Jeff Adkins.

He is also survived by his daughters, Amanda (Brian) Chaffins, of Pedro; Staci (Travis) King, of Raceland, Kentucky; Kim (Terance) Easterling, of Ironton; his grandchildren, Daranda (Austin) Majher, of South Point; Molly Chaffins, of Pedro, Kaylin Easterling, of Coal Grove, Brayden Easterling, of Ironton, Nevaeh Turvey, of Ironton; his sisters, Deanne Martin, of Ironton, and Cindy (Dave) Stanwick, of Marysville, his dog, Baby; and a host of nieces.

Funeral services will be noon Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Jim Smedley officiating.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.