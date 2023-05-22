Lady Tigers upset bid falls short against West, 2-0 Published 12:58 am Monday, May 22, 2023

By Jim Walker

CHILLICOTHE — When the No.2 seed plays the No.8 seed, it should be no problem.

But the No.8 seed was the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers and they were quite a problem for most of the game to the No.2 seed Portsmouth West Lady Senators.

West needed a 2-hit performance by Sydney McDermott and a 2-run third inning to battle past the upset-minded Lady Tigers 2-0 in the Division 3 district finals on Sunday.

“I’m proud of our girls. Our kids played outstanding. We had stellar performance on the mound from Braylin,” said Ironton coach Jim Dyer.

McDermott struck out 10, walked 2 and hit a batter as she went the distance for her shutout performance.

McDermott’s effort was needed due to the outstanding performance by Ironton’s Braylin Wallace who gave up just 6 hits, struck out 2, walked one and hit a batter.

The game was scoreless for the first 2 innings but then Ironton (16-8) threatened in the third inning which led to a controversial call.

Katelyn Williams was hit by a pitch, moved up on a passed ball and tried to score on a double by Graycie Brammer.

Williams was called out at home despite the catcher never making the tag and the ball lying on the ground.

Ironton would have had a 1-0 lead with a runner at second base and 2 outs but the momentum swung and West took advantage by scoring its runs in the bottom of the inning.

“That was a momentum changer if we had scored there,” said Dyer.

Brooklyn Pitts and Kylie Osborne opened the inning with base hits. Emma Sayre reached on an error as Pitts scored. Myla Mead hit a fly ball double to drive in the second run.

Wallace retired the next 3 batters but the damage had been done.

Ironton’s Emily Weber doubled with one out in the fourth and went to third on a passed ball but was left stranded.

The only other base runners the rest of the game for Ironton were a one-out walk to Brammer in the sixth and a one-out walk to Bella Sorbilli in the seventh.

West got couple of runners on in each of the fifth and sixth innings but couldn’t get past second base.

Ironton 000 000 0 = 0 2 2

Ports. West 002 000 x = 2 6 0

Braylin Wallace and Graycie Brammer. Sydney McDermott and Ava Potters. W-McDermott (IP-7.0, H-2, R-0, K-10, BB-2, HBP-1). L-Wallace (IP-6.0, H-6. R-2, ER-2, K-2, BB-1, HBP-1). Hitting-Ironton: Graycie Brammer 1-2 2B, Emily Weber 1-3 2B; Portsmouth West: Emma Sayre 1-3, Myla Mead 2-3 2B RBI, Emily Moore 1-3, Brooklyn Pitts 1-2, Kylie Osborne 1-3.