Norma Hanna Published 2:21 pm Monday, May 22, 2023

Norma Jean (Ramey) Hanna, 86, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, with Pastor Larry Greene officiating. Entombment will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Barboursville, West Virginia.

Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. also at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.