Ruth Johnson

Ruth Ann Johnson, 85, of Proctorville, died Saturday, May 20, 2023, at her residence.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, with Pastor Mitch Webb officiating. Burial will follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Crown City.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.