Stephens graduates from leadership institute

Published 12:00 am Monday, May 22, 2023

By Staff Reports

Juli Stephens, center, is the field liaison for U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, and graduated from the Jo Ann Davidson Ohio Leadership Institute at a recent ceremony that took place in Washington, D.C. (Submitted photo)

The local field representative for U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, has graduated from a national leadership institute.

Juli Stephens, who has served in the position with Wenstrup since January, graduated from the Jo Ann Davidson Ohio Leadership Institute at a recent ceremony that took place in Washington, D.C.

“These outstanding women leaders are dedicated to applying their experience and skills to community and public service,” Montgomery said of the graduates.  “It is inspiring to watch their growth and commitment to a better future for our state and our communities.” 

The Institute’s eight-month leadership training provides professional training for women aspiring to become leaders in public and community service.  

Extensive studies are offered in local, state and federal governments, as well as public policy, public speaking, politics and the organization of political parties.  

Since its first class in 2001, nearly 500 Ohio women from 72 counties have completed the leadership course.  

Stephens, who is married to Ohio Speaker of the House Jason Stephens, previously served as field representative for U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson, of Ohio. 

When Lawrence County was moved into Wenstrup’s district in last year’s new maps, Stephens moved from Johnson’s office to her current position.

