Summer Solstice Festival returns Published 12:00 am Monday, May 22, 2023

Will feature local bands, food, kids’ activities

The second annual Summer Solstice Music and Arts Festival returns to the Ironton riverfront on Saturday, June 10 and will again features local musicians, vendors, children’s activities and more.

The day starts off with fishing instruction for the area youth, which runs from 9-11 a.m.

“Kids are encouraged to come and if they don’t have a fishing pole, we will have extras,” said Amanda Cleary, co-founder and executive director of the nonprofit group Third and Center. “They will learn the basics of attaching the bobber, casting, baiting the hooks. It will be fun and it is free.”

Cleary said everyone had a great time at the festival last year and the organizers really just enjoyed showcasing how beautiful the Ironton riverfront is and attracting people to the downtown and river area.

And we got to celebrate everything local – local food, local talent,” Cleary said. “Our Tri-State river region is full of talented artists and artisans and we are excited to have a day to just showcase them.”

The events kick off at noon with community yoga led by Viviane Khounlavong.

Music starts at 1 p.m. with an acoustic set from Trigger Trey.

The next acts up is Brady Ross and The Route 23 Band, Dale Blankenship and the Elkhounds, and the Shelby Lore Band. The final act of the day will be Hot Brown Smackdown.

The event is free to children and students. It will be $5 for adults to get in.

Besides the music, there will be an artists and artisan market, local food trucks and art activities for kids.

There will also be a community talent show with a category for youth and a separate one for those aged 18 and up.

Third and Center is still accepting applications for vendors, go to their website, www.thirdandcenter.com, and click the events tab for information.

The Summer Solstice Music and Arts Festival is funded by a grant from the Ohio Arts Council, community supporters and Armstrong.