Published 3:11 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Charles Mahan

Charles “The Wildman” Mahan, 84, of Willow Wood, died Monday, May 22, 2023, at King’s Daughters Medical Center.

He is survived by his wife, Carole Anne (Morris) Mahan.

Graveside service will be noon Saturday in Fox-Fairview Cemetery in Wilgus, with Reverend Jeff Cremeans officiating.

Visitation will be from 10:30–11:30 a.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

