Ellen Smith Published 3:28 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Ellen Smith

June 22, 1937–May 21, 2023

Ellen Marie (McKenzie) Smith, 85, of Pedro, passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at her home surrounded by family, with the assistance of Ashland and Ironton Hospice.

She was born June 22, 1937 to the late Eugene and Mary Compton.

She is the widow Glenn McKenzie and later, Sam Smith, in 1982.

She was Baptist by faith.

She was dedicated to her family and friends many of which called her “Granny.”

She loved any family gathering and having their pictures displayed all throughout her home always surrounded by, as she would say her “beautiful family.”

She had many adventures in life traveling, camping, spending time with all of her loved ones. She enjoyed bowling, canning, stringing beans and loved fishing. She also loved slots machines, scratch of tickets and playing cards with her friends.

She had a very large family but individually loved each and every one of her family members uniquely and in a way only she could.

She is survived by her five children, Pat (John) Murphy, Glen Jr. (Pam) McKenzie, Jimmy (Lisa) McKenzie, Diane (Tim) Murphy and Donna McKenzie; As well as two of her sisters Norma Lofland and Judy Cobb;

nine grandchildren, Bo Murphy, Timmy (Jessie) Murphy, Jamie (Tommie) Broome, Tonya Tidd, Richie (Trisha) McKenzie, Josh McKenzie J.T. (Jamie) Murphy, Randy (Fanny) McKenzie and Mandy (Joe) Kline; great-grandchildren, Sarah (Chris) Bear, Israel Kennedy, Emily Murphy, Chasiti (Derek) Murphy, Eric (Shayleigh) Tidd, Mitchalet (Elijah) Denton, Katelyn Tidd, Jalahona (Christian) Hicks, Logan McKenzie, Mackenzie Murphy, Tyler Murphy, Lilli McKenzie, Joshua McKenzie, Parker McKenzie, Bailey Murphy, Khloe Kline, Jahslyn McKenzie, Kingston Broome, Kable Kline, Gwen McKenzie and Lynleigh McKenzie; great-great-grandchildren, Eli Bear, Kenton Christian and Zayden Tidd.

She was proceded in death by her brothers, Oral, Rick, Red, Johnny, Dee and Ray Compton; sisters, Jannelle Richtor and Joyce Mayhugh; grandson, Pooh Tidd; and great-grandson, Pierce McKenzie.

Visitation will be 12:30–3:30 p.m. Thursday at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home followed by funeral at 3:30 p.m.

Graveside service at a later date at the McKenzie Cemetery.