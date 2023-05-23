Lady Vikings suffer tough 3-1 loss to Manchester in district finals Published 7:58 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

RIO GRANDE — You could almost hear Jeff Lynne and ELO singing, “And I wonder, yes I wonder, is this how life’s meant to be?”

Life and ball games don’t always go the way teams meant for them to play out and that’s how the Symmes ValleyLady Vikings were feeling after a 3-1 loss to the Manchester Lady Greyhounds in the Division 4 district finals on Monday at the University of Rio Grande.

Manchester (24-1) had only 4 hits and a total of 5 baserunners. But pitcher Rylie Young held the Lady Vikings to 5 hits as she struck out 3 and walked 3.

“We just didn’t hit. We only struck out three times, but we were hittingt it off the tip of the bat or the handle and popping it up,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Jeff “Odie” Estep.

“I guess it just wasn’t meant to be.”

Symmes Valley pitchers Savannah Mart and Brenna Tibbs combined on the 4-hitter. Mart went 2.2 innings allowing 3 hits, 2 earned runs with 2 strikeouts and no walks. Tibbs went 3.1 innings giving up one hit and no runs with 3 strikeouts and no walks.

“Our pitchers did a pretty good job, we just didn’t give them any run support,” said Estep.

The game was scoreless until the top of the third when Emma Ridenour walked and Desiree Simpson doubled her home as the Lady Vikings went up 1-0.

But Manchester answered with 3 runs in the bottom of the inning.

Abby Neria singled and with 2 outs Jenna Campbell had an RBI single. Young reached on an error as Campbell scored and then Emilee Applegate followed with a 2-run single.

The Lady Greyhounds did not have another baserunner the rest of the game.

Symmes Valley finished the season 19-8 and Estep said his players had no reason to hang their heads.

“We’re not going to base our season on this one ball game. We played a tough schedule. We played six Division 1 teams. We lost some games but we won 19 games. I’m proud of them,” said Estep.

“We were a young team. Jocelyn Carpenter was our only senior but she took on the leadership role the past two years and was always there to encourage the other girls and her contributions were invaluable. She was a great example for the other players and she will be missed.”

Simpson went 2-2 with a double and an RBI. Tibbs was 2-3 and Addi Ridenour 1-2.

Campbell was 2-3, Neria 1-2 and Applegate 1-3 with 2 RBI.

Sym. Valley 001 000 0 = 1 5 1

Manchester 003 000 x = 3 4 1

Savannah Mart, Brenna Tibbs (3) and Jocelyn Carpenter. Rylie Young and Maggie Roberts. W-Young (IP-7.0, H-5, R-1, ER-1, K-3, BB-3, WP-1). L-Mart (IP-2.2, H-3, R-3, ER-2, K-2, BB-0). Tibbs (IP-3.1, H-1, R-0, K-3, BB-0). Hitting-Symmes Valley: Desiree Simpson 2-2 2B RBI, Brenna Tibbs 2-3, Addi Ridenour 1-2; Manchester: Jenna Campbell 2-3, Emilee Applegate 1-3 2-RBI, Abby Neria 1-2.