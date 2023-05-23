Letter to the editor: Tech innovation key to Ohio success Published 12:00 am Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Ohio’s economic success goes hand in hand with small business success.

And the digital revolution has proven to be a key factor for small business success.

Thanks to the invention of the Internet and the rise of computers, smartphones and social media, small businesses have the resources to operate as large ones, compete with these big companies and achieve in many cases similar levels of success.

In today’s fast-paced digital world, small businesses must leverage digital tools and resources to grow, and elected officials on all levels of government must also pursue smart policies that support innovation and strengthen America’s technology sector – the companies often at the forefront of these digital innovations small businesses have come to rely on. There are no other options.

As we celebrate National Small Business Month, I’m glad to see Ohio is setting the example for others to follow.

Our state has always promoted a pro-business environment, often encouraging investments and partnering with organizations to help individuals and entrepreneurs succeed. Just recently, Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses announced plans to partner with JobsOhio, the state’s private economic development corporation, to support small business entrepreneurial growth in Ohio.

By investing in small businesses, Ohio is diversifying its economy, creating jobs, and making the Buckeye State more competitive, and we must ensure that America’s tech companies can continue to innovate and provide the tools that keep small businesses open and Ohio’s economy strong.

Steve Sydow

Ironton