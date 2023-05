Linda Ritchie Published 2:20 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Linda J. Ritchie, 75, of Ironton, died Sunday, May 21, 2023, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Visitation will be one hour prior to service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.