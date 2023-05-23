Margaret Collins-Gullett

Margaret Collins-Gullett

Margaret L. Collins-Gullett, 59, of South Point, died Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Kings Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

She is survived by her husband, James Gullett.

Funeral service will be noon Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Dwayne Young officiating.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

