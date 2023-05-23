OHSAA fall sports divisional breakdowns announced Published 2:36 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio – After announcing the 2023 football divisional breakdowns on May 3, the Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the 2023 divisional breakdowns for the remaining fall sports.

The OHSAA uses enrollment data provided by the Ohio Department of Education to determine each school’s base enrollment numbers for girls and boys sports. The base enrollment data is collected every other year to be used for two school years. The upcoming 2023-24 school year is the second year for the current base enrollment data.

The fall sports of soccer and volleyball utilize competitive balance data, so their divisional breakdowns are reconfigured every year. The fall sports of golf, girls tennis and cross country do not include competitive balance data, so their divisional breakdowns are the same in 2023 and 2022. The fall sport of field hockey has one division.

More about competitive balance is posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/School-Resources/Competitive-Balance-Resource-Center

Football divisional breakdowns were announced on May 3. Please see that announcement here: https://www.ohsaa.org/news-media/articles/ohsaa-announces-2023-football-divisions-and-regions

Divisional breakdowns for the 2023-24 school year are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/School-Resources/Divisional-Breakdowns-2023-24-School-Year

Winter sports divisional breakdowns will be announced in June, while the spring sports will be announced in September.

2023 OHSAA Fall Sports

Golf – two divisions for girls, three divisions for boys, no competitive balance: https://www.ohsaa.org/sports-tournaments/Golf/Golf-2023

Girls Tennis – two divisions, no competitive balance: https://www.ohsaa.org/sports-tournaments/tennis-girls/girls-tennis-2023

Field Hockey – one division, no competitive balance: https://www.ohsaa.org/sports-tournaments/field-hockey/Field-Hockey-2023

Cross Country – three divisions for girls and boys, no competitive balance: https://www.ohsaa.org/sports-tournaments/cross-country/Cross-Country-2023

Soccer – three divisions for girls and boys using competitive balance data: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Soccer/Soccer-2023

Girls Volleyball – four divisions using competitive balance data: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Volleyball-Girls/2023-Girls-Volleyball